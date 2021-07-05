FCA Warns Insurance Brokers Over Handling Of Client Money

Law360, London (July 5, 2021, 11:40 AM BST) -- Britain's finance watchdog has written to insurance brokers warning them that companies in the sector are failing to properly separate their clients' money from the firm's cash, and has threatened to take enforcement action if brokers do not step up. The Financial Conduct Authority has warned the chief executives of insurance brokers that it has discovered that more than half of firms are violating rules intended to protect clients' cash by keeping it separate from the rest of the company funds. The rules are intended to ensure that brokers can pay back their customers' money if they are hit with a financial...

