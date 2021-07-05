EU Finance Watchdogs Set New Rules For Hiring Managers

Law360, London (July 5, 2021, 1:58 PM BST) -- The European Union's banking and markets regulators have published new rules setting out criteria that financial services companies must follow when appointing managers, including gender diversity regulations and anti-money laundering checks. The European Banking Authority and the European Supervisory Market Authority set out the new rules that the sector must follow to allow them to determine whether a manager or executive is a "fit and proper person" and capable of running a finance company. "Weaknesses in corporate governance, including inadequate oversight by and challenge from the supervisory function of the management body, in a number of credit institutions and investment firms...

