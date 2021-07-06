Ex-Dechert Atty Denies Helping Whistleblower Go To SFO

Law360, London (July 6, 2021, 4:12 PM BST) -- The former head of corporate crime at Dechert has denied helping a disgruntled ENRC employee blow the whistle on alleged corruption at the mining company, testifying on Tuesday that he did not hand him the private number of a senior Serious Fraud Office investigator. Neil Gerrard, the recently retired head of white-collar crime at Dechert LLP, told the High Court that he did not know that a former senior figure within Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. was planning to disclose damning statements about the company to the SFO. Cary Depel, head of compliance at ENRC at the time, was planning to leave the company over...

