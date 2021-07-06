London Fraud Unit Cracks Down On 'Ghost-Broking' Scams

Law360, London (July 6, 2021, 6:06 PM BST) -- The City of London Police warned against criminals masquerading as brokers as it reported the arrest of seven people in a crackdown on fake motor insurance sales to unsuspecting drivers. The suspected criminals, aged between 22 and 66 years, were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation in locations across the country, including London, Bradford in the north and the southwestern city of Bristol, the force's insurance fraud unit said on Monday. Two of the suspects were also arrested for money laundering. The arrests were part of a weeklong crackdown on "ghost-broking," where bogus insurance is sold online by criminals pretending...

