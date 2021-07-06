Allianz Predicts More Aviation Claims As Travel Takes Off

Law360, London (July 6, 2021, 12:16 PM BST) -- The specialist division of German insurer Allianz warned on Tuesday that insurers could be hit by a rise in airline claims in the coming months as flights pick up and passenger levels start to return to pre-pandemic levels. Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty said that aviation insurers have dealt with fewer claims during the COVID-19 crisis — but warned that that could soon change as a result of more frequent international travel. The number of flights taken plummeted 60% in 2020, industry figures show. The London-based commercial insurer said that passengers have sued airlines for cancellation or disruption. But there were...

