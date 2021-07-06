Fund Managers Falling Short On Valuations, FCA Warns

Law360, London (July 6, 2021, 12:44 PM BST) -- Fund managers are failing to properly assess whether the fees they charge are justified by the value provided to investors, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday in its latest review of the asset management sector. Managers should show "more rigor" when they assess value in their funds for investors, ​​​​​​the City watchdog has warned after finding a lack of competition on fees. (iStock) Managers should show "more rigor" when they assess value in their funds, ​​​​​​the City watchdog warned. The FCA said that funds must use a set of considerations to make the so-called assessments of value arrangements. The watchdog put the standards in place after it...

