Goldman-Backed Aston Lark Snaps Up Lloyd's Broker

Law360, London (July 6, 2021, 2:11 PM BST) -- Insurance broker Aston Lark, which is owned by Goldman Sachs, said on Tuesday that it has bought Lloyd's of London specialist ES Risks Ltd., as it looks to further growth in the U.K. and Ireland. London-based Aston Lark Ltd. said the deal for ES Risks will be a boost to the company's entire operation in both countries. It is the 16th such deal concluded in the past six months by Aston Lark, which was bought by the merchant banking division of Goldman Sachs in 2019. "The ES Risks team brings a whole range of specialist skills to the Aston Lark Group," Peter Blanc,...

