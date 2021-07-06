Ireland 'Halfway Through' Major Insurance Reform Program

Law360, London (July 6, 2021, 3:41 PM BST) -- The government of Ireland said on Tuesday that it is more than halfway toward completing an ambitious insurance reform program, introduced six months ago to drive down rising premiums in the country. The government said in a cross-departmental statement that it has completed 34 initiatives from a 66-point plan, launched in December with the goal of reducing the cost of insurance for policyholders. The biggest reform has been the introduction in April of legal guidelines, which set new, lower limits for personal injury damages in courts across the country. The country's Tanaiste, or deputy prime minister, Leo Varadkar, said that average...

