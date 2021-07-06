Former DNC Chair Exits Venable Over Firm Repping Md. Gov.

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 1:06 PM EDT) -- Tom Perez, the former Democratic National Committee chair who recently launched a bid for governor of Maryland, has resigned from his position at Venable LLP just weeks after joining its Washington, D.C., office. Perez said Friday he was leaving due to the corporate law firm's representation of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, in a legal dispute over the governor's move to cut off enhanced federal pandemic unemployment benefits. Perez had joined the firm as a partner on May 27 and said that he decided to leave after learning of its involvement in the case. "The firm has agreed to represent...

