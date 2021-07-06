The Term Finale: A 'Kumbaya Court'? Not So Fast

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- An uptick in unanimous decisions caught U.S. Supreme Court watchers off-guard this term, but simmering beneath the surface are stark differences among the justices on the direction of the court. Law360 data editor Jackie Bell joins The Term to break down the numbers behind the cases — including who's the new "Mr. Majority." This Week S2, E38 Term Finale: A 'Kumbaya Court'? Not So Fast Your browser does not support the audio element. Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action. This week, Natalie and Jimmy talk with data editor...

