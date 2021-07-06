Payments Biz Pine Labs Nabs $600M In Latest Funding Round

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Merchant e-commerce platform Pine Labs said Tuesday it brought in a total of $600 million in its latest funding round after adding another $315 million in financing from a range of heavyweight investors. New Dehli-based Pine Labs in May announced a $285 million funding round, and the latest funds serve as an extension to that round. The company said in May that proceeds from the round would go toward scaling its payment processing platform, which works with more than 150,000 merchants across Asia and the Middle East. Pine Labs offers services for in-store payments, pay-later options, prepaid and online payments and...

