SDNY Judge William H. Pauley III Dies At 68

Law360, New York (July 6, 2021, 11:59 AM EDT) -- Manhattan U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III, who handled scores of high-profile cases including the criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump's onetime lawyer Michael Cohen, has died at the age of 68. The Glen Cove, New York-born judge, who was confirmed to the Southern District bench in 1998 and took senior status in 2018, died Tuesday morning, District Executive Ed Friedland said. Judge Pauley had previously been diagnosed with cancer. In recent years, Judge Pauley handled litigation seeking to clean up the troubled New York City Housing Authority and, most notably, sentenced Cohen to three years in prison for...

