Fed Says Interchange Fee Rules Challenge Is Too Late

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A pair of trade associations were too late in suing the Federal Reserve Board over its debit-card interchange fee rules, the board told a North Dakota federal court in asking that the suit be tossed. The regulation challenged by the North Dakota Retail Association and North Dakota Petroleum Marketers Association was issued 10 years ago, well past the six-year deadline to file suit, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System argued Friday. "A decade after the rule in question was promulgated — by a rulemaking proceeding in which plaintiffs directly participated — and subsequently upheld by the D.C. Circuit...

