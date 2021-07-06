Law Firms Continue To Raise The Game On Associate Pay

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Nearly four weeks after Milbank LLP announced it was raising pay for associates and a wave of law firms followed suit, news of attorney pay bumps are continuing to roll in, with three new announcements so far this week. Winston & Strawn LLP told associates just before the July 4 holiday that it was changing its annual high hours bonus plan to include "significantly larger" bonuses this year and to include more attorneys, the firm confirmed on Tuesday. That followed an announcement at the end of June that the firm was raising salaries above the pay scale that Milbank set on...

