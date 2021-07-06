Judge Hands Conn. Broker $1.5M Order In SEC Case

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge decided Tuesday not to fine an investment adviser the entire amount requested by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for defrauding his clients but still ordered $1.5 million in penalties and disgorgement against the broker and his firm. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Alker Meyer said "substantial civil penalties" were still warranted for Westport Capital Markets LLC and its owner, Christopher McClure, after the judge and a jury separately concluded they'd generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in intentionally undisclosed markups and fees. It is undisputed though that both "lack the present ability to pay a substantial financial...

