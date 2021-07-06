Garland's 2nd Half Agenda: Corruption, COVID-19 And Crypto

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. economy is roaring back from the pandemic slump, spelling busy days ahead for the white collar attorneys and government enforcers tasked with following the money. Federal prosecutors have charged hundreds of people with pandemic relief fraud and could be eying bigger targets as they assess how more than $5 trillion in government aid was doled out. President Joe Biden has made corruption-busting a national security priority, ordering the scattered agencies that police graft to form a unified strategy. And hackers ransoming data for Bitcoin have prompted closer scrutiny of cryptocurrency and the platforms that move it. Central to these...

