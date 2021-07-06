Sidley Scores Ex-AG Barr's Former Right Hand As Partner

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Department of Justice Chief of Staff William Levi has rejoined Sidley Austin LLP as a litigation partner at the Washington, D.C.'s office, the firm announced Tuesday. Levi rose through the ranks of the DOJ, entering as a senior counselor and ultimately becoming former Attorney General William Barr's right-hand man for two years that ended in December. At Sidley, where he worked before joining the federal government, he will represent clients in complex litigation, enforcement actions, regulatory disputes, and appellate matters, the firm said in a statement. "We are pleased to welcome Will back to Sidley," Mark Hopson, a co-leader...

