V&E, Gibson Dunn Guide $295M Pioneer Energy Services Deal

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., led by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, on Tuesday announced it had reached a deal to acquire Vinson & Elkins LLP-represented Pioneer Energy Services for approximately $295 million, expanding the Houston-based drilling company's footprint in the western hemisphere. The deal will merge the San Antonio-based Pioneer with Patterson, helping the latter to build out its footprint both in the United States and in South America, where Pioneer has been a presence for at least 14 years. All told, Patterson will be adding 16 "super-spec" drilling rigs to the company's current fleet of 150 such rigs in the U.S....

