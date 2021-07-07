Ethicon Says Fla. Pelvic Mesh Suit Was Filed Too Late

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon Inc. tried to fight off a suit over an allegedly defective pelvic mesh product by telling a Florida federal judge on Wednesday that the plaintiff knew something was wrong not long after her surgery and waited too long to sue. In a Zoom hearing before U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon, Ethicon's attorney Andrew Kruppa told the court that in order for plaintiff Adelheid Pirlein's lawsuit, filed Aug. 6, 2012, to be timely, she could not have known that something was wrong with her pelvic mesh before Aug. 6, 2008. But Kruppa said Pirlein was complaining...

