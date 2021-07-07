Rival Wants To 'Turn The Tables' In TM Battle, CBD Co. Says

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina cannabidiol company that's suing a Louisiana-based rival over the trademark "CBD MD" has asked a judge to toss the rival's counterclaims, alleging that it is violating the mark, which shouldn't have been approved by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 2016 since CBD was illegal under both federal and Louisiana state law at the time. CBD Industries, which was previously known as cbdMD, argued in a motion filed Tuesday in North Carolina federal court that Majik Medicine asserted counterclaims that were undermined by their presentation and lack of substance. The company said Majik's counterclaims are "based on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS