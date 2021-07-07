Oregon High Court Mulls 'Momentous' Bar Exam Alternatives

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The Oregon Supreme Court on Wednesday began formally considering a plan that would create "alternative" paths to a law license that don't include passing the bar exam. At a public meeting and presentation, Chief Justice Martha L. Walters described the proposed changes as "momentous" for state bar licensing and legal education — but not yet ripe for a decision. "It's rather a huge change and something that is going to take more thinking," she said. Following a hurry-up direction from the high court last fall, an Oregon State Board of Bar Examiners task force in June put forth a preliminary plan...

