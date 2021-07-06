Britney Spears' Conservatorship Counsel Seek To Step Down

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 9:55 PM EDT) -- The attorneys representing Britney Spears in the conservatorship that has controlled her life and finances since 2008 asked to resign Tuesday, after the pop icon told a California probate judge during a hearing last month that she would like the opportunity to choose her own legal representation. Britney Spears' conservatorship counsel requested to resign Tuesday, following Spears' testimony last month that the conservatorship was "abusive." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Spears' court-appointed attorney Samuel D. Ingham III asked Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda J. Penny to let him resign once Judge Penny appoints new counsel, according to a court filing. David C. Nelson...

