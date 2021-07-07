Global Standard Setter Pushes Roadmap For Enviro Initiatives

Law360, London (July 7, 2021, 6:50 PM BST) -- The international financial stability standard setter urged major governments and regulators on Wednesday to support a roadmap that coordinates and streamlines how companies disclose climate-related risk. The Financial Stability Board blueprint, which is due to be presented to the meeting of the Group of 20 finance minsters and central bank governors in Venice on Friday, highlights the need to coordinate the many initiatives by other financial institutions by using common metrics. The international standard setter said the plan will also help to plug gaps in the data needed to spot financial stability "vulnerabilities" and to develop tools to address them. The standard setter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS