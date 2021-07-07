Lateral Hiring Plunged In 2020, But Strong Rebound Underway

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Overall lateral hiring among law firms plunged in 2020 to a level not seen since the Great Recession, according to new survey data from the National Association for Law Placement, but the recruiting market regained a lot of energy in the first half of 2021. Several legal recruiters have told Law360 that the lateral hiring market in recent months has been unprecedented, as firms look to deepen their benches to meet high demand in transactional practices. Dozens of BigLaw firms and litigation boutiques in June announced salary raises for associates, partly as a response to the increased competition for attorneys....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS