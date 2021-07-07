FERC Can't Justify Energy Storage Order, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's orders allowing a Midwestern grid operator to treat certain energy storage facilities as transmission assets fly in the face of the agency's goal of promoting competition in the electricity sector, and FERC can't argue otherwise, the D.C. Circuit heard Tuesday. FERC insists that its orders letting Midwest Independent System Operator Inc. permit certain storage facilities to qualify as transmission-only assets in transmission planning in certain circumstances are sound and not discriminatory. But utilities, storage developers and clean energy advocates challenging the orders told the D.C. Circuit that the agency can't escape the fact that only incumbent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS