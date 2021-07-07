Digital Lending Platform LoanPro Nabs $100M Series A

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Digital loan management company LoanPro said Wednesday it had raised $100 million in a Series A round that comes roughly seven years after the company's 2014 founding. Utah-headquartered LoanPro said the funds will help it bolster its platform and expand into new lending verticals. LoanPro offers digital loan management, servicing and collection, and has more than $15 billion in loans under management, according to the announcement. LoanPro's current lending programs include prime, subprime, personal and consumer, and auto loans and point-of-sale finance, the announcement said. The company was founded by three brothers — Rhett, Ben and Lloyd Roberts — who got...

