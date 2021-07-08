Old OT Rule Method Would Burden Cos. In Low-Wage States

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- In May 2016 the U.S. Department of Labor enacted a salary threshold for the white collar Fair Labor Standards Act overtime exemption of $913 per week or $47,476 per year, with automatic increases every three years. This regulation would have prevented employees earning less than $47,476 per year from being exempt from the overtime provisions of the FLSA, regardless of their job duties. The regulation was challenged in federal court and eventually overturned. The current salary threshold for the white collar exemption of $684 per week or $35,568 per year became effective Jan. 1, 2020. Employees who earn less than $684...

