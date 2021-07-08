Fed. Circ. Wary Of Allowing Contract To Bar Samsung IPRs

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel majority seemed disinclined Thursday to rule that a forum selection clause in a 2012 nondisclosure agreement struck during failed licensing negotiations was broad enough to bar Samsung's Patent Trial and Appeal Board challenges. A New York federal judge had denied a bid by Kannuu Pty. Ltd. to block Samsung's inter partes reviews of predict-next-character technology patents Kannuu accused the tech giant of infringing, and at least two Federal Circuit judges appeared unpersuaded during a 30-minute remote hearing in Kannuu's appeal of the decision that the lower court had gotten it wrong. Kannuu attorney Perry M. Goldberg of...

