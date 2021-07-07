Fed. Circ. Says Ralph Lauren's PTAB Appeal Has 'No Merit'

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday affirmed Ralph Lauren's partial loss in its challenges against computer cursor patents before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, finding that the fashion label's arguments that the board erred in its rulings have "no merit." In a three-page nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel said that the PTAB properly upheld some claims in two of Lexos Media IP LLC patents covering a way to modify a cursor image to a "specific image having a desired shape and appearance," while finding others to be obvious. Ralph Lauren Corp. argued on appeal that the PTAB erred in finding that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS