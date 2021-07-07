Baker Botts Attys Seek Higher Fees In $65M Ponzi Deal

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Baker Botts attorneys representing the receiver who reached a $65 million settlement agreement in Greenberg Traurig's alleged involvement in a $7 billion Ponzi scheme want a raise after judges approved legal fees for counsel who secured the deal. Baker Botts LLP attorneys representing Ralph S. Janvey, who in his role as receiver of convicted fraudster R. Allen Stanford's estate sparked the allegations against Greenberg Traurig LLP, told a Texas federal court Tuesday that their hourly rates should be increased. In its original motion requesting the rate increase, the firm noted that the bills currently charged to the receivership are in many cases...

