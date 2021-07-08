Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Irell & Manella Looks To Bolster IP Practice With DC Office

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 2:51 PM EDT) -- California-based Irell & Manella LLP is launching a Washington, D.C., office in the fall with a trio of veterans of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, as it looks to bolster its strength in intellectual property, the firm said Wednesday.

Andrei Iancu, who rejoined the firm's partnership in April after serving from 2018 to 2021 as USPTO director, will lead the office as it gets off the ground. The Washington office represents Irell's first on the East Coast, adding to the two in Southern California.

In addition to Iancu, the office will include Philip Warrick, a former USPTO associate solicitor who...

