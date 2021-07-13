Traps, Thickets And Hops: Sens. Pin Down Drug Price Culprits

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A Senate panel Tuesday examined ways to restrain sky-high U.S. drug prices, including possible legislation to clamp down on suspect industry practices such as branded product "hopping," patent thickets and rebate traps. Continuing this year's drive in the Senate Judiciary Committee to tackle competition in major industries, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., floated proposals to rein in anti-competitive drug market conduct, focusing on tactics drugmakers use to keep cheaper, generic drugs at bay. Republicans engaged spiritedly in the issue as well, showing there could be a bipartisan path forward for some, but not all, legislation Democrats want, such as making it harder...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS