Former Philly Prosecutor Joins Laffey Bucci

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 2:58 PM EDT) -- A former Philadelphia prosecutor has left the city's district attorney's office after five years to join Laffey Bucci & Kent, the firm recently announced. Michael McFarland has been added to the firm's crime victims team, where he will handle cases involving physical and sexual assaults in institutional settings such as schools, residential treatment facilities and day care centers. McFarland told Law360 Pulse he went into private practice to help make victims whole, in ways he could not as an assistant district attorney. "When a guy got shot, I would try the shooter and get him sentenced to state prison," McFarland said....

