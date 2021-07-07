Ford Taps Latham & Watkins Partner For Top Attorney Spot

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co. announced Wednesday that it has tapped Latham & Watkins LLP attorney and former Obama administration lawyer Steven Croley to serve as its new general counsel. Ford said Croley, who will also serve as the company's chief policy officer, will assist the company in government relations, sustainability, safety, legal and privacy areas. Croley will join Ford on July 12 and replace John Mellen, who took on the role after former Ford General Counsel Bradley Gayton left the automotive giant last year to become the top attorney for The Coca-Cola Co. Ford said Mellen will retire from the company on Sept....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS