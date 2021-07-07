Binance Adds Compliance Pro As Regulatory Scrutiny Mounts

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- "Compliance is a journey" and one step is bringing on a new compliance director, Binance said in a pair of statements this week as the cryptocurrency giant feels the heat from regulators across the globe. Binance on Wednesday announced the arrival of financial technology veteran Jonathan Farnell as director of compliance, the day after its CEO put out a public statement about the company's plan to bolster its compliance apparatus. "As I said at the end of 2020, compliance is a journey — especially in new sectors like crypto," CEO Changpeng Zhao said, referencing an end-of-year message posted on the company's...

