Midwest Retailer Says Insurers Must Cover Opioid Injury Suits

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Midwestern retail chain Meijer Inc. has sued five of its insurers, saying they are required to provide coverage for suits brought by tribal, county and municipal governments over bodily injuries allegedly caused by opioid medications. In a complaint removed to Ohio federal court Wednesday, Meijer says court intervention is needed to determine if it is entitled to coverage under the series of primary, umbrella and excess policies because the costs of defending the underlying suits and the potential amounts to settle the suits would be significant and go beyond policy limits. The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based retailer had policies from U.S. Fidelity...

