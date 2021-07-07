Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Midwest Retailer Says Insurers Must Cover Opioid Injury Suits

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Midwestern retail chain Meijer Inc. has sued five of its insurers, saying they are required to provide coverage for suits brought by tribal, county and municipal governments over bodily injuries allegedly caused by opioid medications.

In a complaint removed to Ohio federal court Wednesday, Meijer says court intervention is needed to determine if it is entitled to coverage under the series of primary, umbrella and excess policies because the costs of defending the underlying suits and the potential amounts to settle the suits would be significant and go beyond policy limits.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based retailer had policies from U.S. Fidelity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!