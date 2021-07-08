Ex-Aon Workers Barred From Poaching Former Colleagues

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A Florida state judge has signed an order stopping more than 40 Marsh & McLennan Agency sales employees from poaching employees or soliciting clients from their former employer, rival insurance broker Aon PLC. The stipulated order, signed Wednesday by Eleventh Judicial Circuit Judge William Thomas, halts for two years any efforts by 43 former Aon employees to swipe clients or recruit former co-workers to Marsh & McLennan. The order requires that the three defendants with contractual notice periods not act on behalf of Marsh during this time. The order also bars Marsh from inducing or facilitating the departing Aon employees to...

