Mich. Election Fraud Attys Can't Skip Sanctions Hearing

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A group of attorneys who spun a bogus narrative of fraud to challenge Michigan's presidential election results on behalf of former President Donald Trump will have to show up at an upcoming sanctions hearing rather than allowing their new counsel to appear for them. U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker swiftly denied the bid Wednesday by Sidney Powell, L. Lin Wood and a handful of other Trump allies to have their counsel appear in their place after her earlier order that the attorneys themselves must appear at a virtual hearing on Monday. The hearing stems from the city of Detroit's request...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS