LA County Court Fined $25K For COVID-19 Safety Violations

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The Los Angeles County Superior Court was fined more than $25,000 on Wednesday by the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which said it found three violations related to COVID-19 safety protocols after responding to a complaint that lax practices led to a court interpreter's death. In a citation issued to the court and a letter to an attorney for California Federation of Interpreters Local 39000, the agency said it found the violations of the California Code of Regulations during an inspection and investigation conducted at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 27 and Feb. 1. ...

