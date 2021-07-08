Law Firm Sees IP Suit Against Ex-Associate Trimmed

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed most claims that San Diego law firm Slate Law Group lobbed in a suit against an ex-associate who was hired by one of its former clients, including copyright allegations. U.S. District Judge Thomas J. Whelan on Wednesday mostly granted a motion to dismiss filed by Derek Dahlin, startup ClickUp and three of the startup's executives in a suit launched in September. Some of the claims were dismissed without leave to amend, including various copyright claims, with the judge saying for example that a common law copyright infringement claim was preempted by the federal Copyright Act...

