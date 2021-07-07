DC Courts Follow NY, Suspend Giuliani From Law Practice

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 11:21 PM EDT) -- The District of Columbia Court of Appeals suspended Rudy Giuliani's law license Thursday, barring former President Donald Trump's attorney from practicing law in the district after a New York state appeals court slapped Giuliani with an interim suspension pending proceedings before an Empire State attorney grievance committee. The D.C. court has ordered that Giuliani's law license be suspended until the New York matter is resolved, according to the case docket. The decision doesn't come as a surprise: The D.C. Bar has "bar reciprocity," a rule allowing attorneys licensed to practice in other jurisdictions to be admitted to the bar without taking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS