Finance Firms Plan Spending Boost On Cybersecurity

Law360, London (July 8, 2021, 1:41 PM BST) -- Financial services companies are planning to boost their spending on cybersecurity, with 70% planning to invest more over the next 12 months, according to a survey of the sector published on Thursday. The Confederation of British Industry, a trade body, and auditing giant PricewaterhouseCoopers found that 70% of the 118 finance firms they surveyed plan to put more money into their cyber-defenses over the next 12 months. By contrast, fewer than half, 48%, said in 2020 that they plan to increase investment in this area, according to the survey. Three-quarters, 76%, of the banks, insurers and asset managers said they plan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS