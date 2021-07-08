Pension Freedoms Cost Britons £2B In Lost Interest

Law360, London (July 8, 2021, 2:54 PM BST) -- Britons who have cashed out their pension pots to their bank accounts before retirement have lost an estimated £2 billion ($2.75 billion) in interest earnings over the course of five years, according to research by a consultancy. Lane Clark & Peacock LLP said on Wednesday that people should be made aware that they could be losing significant interest earnings when they dip into their retirement savings under pensions freedom rules introduced in 2015. Lenders should be obliged to tip off their customers, LCP said. The consultancy said that the difference was because retail banking savings account interest rates are as low...

