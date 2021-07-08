Hungarian Authorities Seize €14M In VAT Fraud Bust

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 12:18 PM EDT) -- Hungarian authorities seized over €14 million ($17 million) in assets as part of a process of dismantling an organized crime group that was engaging in cross-border value-added tax fraud, the European Union's law enforcement agency said. In an announcement Wednesday, Europol said the seizure was the result of police action on two days in June that included 59 house searches and 14 arrests. The Hungarian tax administration said the operation involved 226 detectives, police officers and computer specialists. Hungarian authorities had broken up a criminal network in October 2019 and then shifted to focus on three related networks, Europol said. "The...

