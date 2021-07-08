5 Firms Sculpt SPAC Deal For $1B Tumor Treatment Developer

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 2:20 PM EDT) -- Alpha Tau Medical, which develops radiation therapy for solid tumors, will go public at an equity value of roughly $1 billion by merging with a health-care-focused special purpose acquisition vehicle, the companies said Thursday, in a transaction formed with assistance from five law firms. The transaction sees Israel-headquartered Alpha Tau combining with Delaware-based Healthcare Capital Corp., or HCC. The resulting entity is expected to list on the Nasdaq Stock Market, according to a statement. Latham & Watkins LLP and Meitar Law Offices are acting as legal advisers to Alpha Tau, while Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP and FBC & Co. are...

