Clark Hill Bulks Up Cannabis Practice With Denver Hires

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Clark Hill PLC announced Thursday that it has hired Hoban Law Group founder Robert Hoban and seven other attorneys from his now-shuttered cannabis law firm, expanding its cannabis industry group and adding a Denver office. Hoban will lead the firm's new Denver office and co-lead its cannabis industry group along with Los Angeles-based corporate attorney Sander Zagzebski, who joined Clark Hill from Greenspoon Marder earlier this year. Hoban said he was looking to strengthen the types of services he and his colleagues could offer clients, noting that as the cannabis industry becomes more complex, clients require more sophisticated legal services....

