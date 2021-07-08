Koch-Backed Group Urges Full Federal Legalization Of Pot

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A coalition of advocacy organizations, including the Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity, published recommendations on how to federally legalize cannabis and open up an interstate market for it without burdening the industry with too much regulation. The white paper was published on Tuesday by the omnibus group the Cannabis Freedom Alliance, which was launched in April to help generate bipartisan support for ending prohibition. The report pushes for Congress to empower an agency to comprehensively regulate cannabis across the U.S. while endorsing efforts to expunge state-level cannabis convictions. "This agency will need to facilitate commerce between state regulatory regimes and work with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS