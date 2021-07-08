Robbins Geller DQ Doesn't Muddy Investor Law, 2nd Circ. Told

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A Mexican media company urged the Second Circuit on Wednesday to uphold an order disqualifying Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP from securities litigation stemming from the FIFA corruption scandal, saying the firm's "sky-is-falling" arguments are just an attempt to distract from its alleged ethical violations. Grupo Televisa SAB said Robbins Geller has exaggerated the precedential effects of a New York federal judge's finding that the firm committed "fraud" on the court by failing to disclose short positions held by Colleges of Applied Arts and Technology Pension Plan, the former lead plaintiff in a certified securities class action over bribes Grupo...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS