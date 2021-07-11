'More Art' Than Science: Incapacity Findings Prone To Abuse

Wanted: A Good Agent

The majority of people who financially abuse older adults are family members, says Pamela Teaster, director of Virginia Tech's Center for Gerontology, often because people give power to the wrong agents.



"People make decisions about delegating their power of attorney for some wacky reasons," she said. "Maybe don't pick the child who can't manage money. Don't give it to your girlfriend, boyfriend, friend of the week, because that is not a long-standing relationship. Don't give it to someone because you feel sorry for them."



She said in guardianship, the biggest problem is a lack of oversight by the courts, and guardians who try to take on an impossibly large caseload.



"I frankly believe that the exploiting, abusive guardians are few or far between. That said, there's probably one in every state," Teaster told Law360.



But even agents and guardians trying to follow the rules can run into a tension between adhering to someone's wishes and best interests.



Generally, under a power of attorney, an agent has both a fiduciary duty and a duty of loyalty to the grantor, which means they must act reasonably and can't engage in self-interested transactions, Syracuse University law professor Nina Kohn said. Some state statutes specify that an agent must also make the decisions that the grantor would make, she said. That raises the question of whether agents must consult the grantor about the grantor's finances. That's not typically required by statute, but Kohn thinks it ought to be common practice.



"It may be inconsistent with fiduciary duty not to consult with the principal," she said. "If you think about the underlying duty of what it means to use proper care and what it means to behave in a loyal manner, that might require you to consult. Even if the state statute doesn't say so on its face."



Advocates say that level of input should be the standard for guardianship reform as well. Legislation from the Uniform Law Center would set the standard of "substituted decision-making."



Ben Orzeske, chief counsel at the Uniform Law Center, said if a man with dementia has always played at monthly poker night with his friends and now tends to lose money, it might not be a fiscally sound decision to keep playing, but it might be worth it to him to keep up the tradition.



"Traditionally, guardians were supposed to make decisions for the person under guardianship based on what's in their best interest," he said. "The substituted judgement standard says instead you make the decision that the person would do for themselves if they were able to do so. The old best-interest standard is kind of paternalistic."