Alzheimer's Drug Getting Label Revision, Biogen Says

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has decided to rein in the recommended patient population for Biogen's Alzheimer's treatment aducanumab, the company said Thursday, a move that came about a month after the agency's controversial decision to approve the drug. The FDA greenlighted aducanumab, also known by the brand name Aduhelm, under a so-called accelerated approval pathway in June. But on Thursday, Biogen said that the FDA updated the label to recommend that only those with "mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of disease" get the treatment. Biogen said those were the stages of Alzheimer's that its clinical trials focused on....

